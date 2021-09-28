 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Innovent Biologics, UNION therapeutics Ink Licensing Pact For Inflammatory Dermatology Candidate
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 28, 2021 9:24am   Comments
Share:
Innovent Biologics, UNION therapeutics Ink Licensing Pact For Inflammatory Dermatology Candidate
  • Privately-held UNION therapeutics A/S and Innovent Biologics Inc's (OTC: IVBIY) subsidiary have entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize orismilast in China.
  • Under the agreement terms, UNION grants Innovent an exclusive license to research, develop and commercialize orismilast in China, including participating in and recruiting Chinese patients for potential future global studies of orismilast. 
  • UNION will receive an upfront payment of $20 million and is entitled to receive up to $247 million in milestone payments and tiered royalties on sales of orismilast in China. 
  • UNION will retain global rights for orismilast outside of China.
  • Orismilast has generated positive proof of concept data orally in psoriasis and topically in atopic dermatitis.
  • Orismilast is a potent and selective, next-generation PDE4 inhibitor with broad anti-inflammatory properties, which was initially developed by LEO Pharma and acquired by UNION in 2020.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IVBIY + IVBXF)

Innovent Biologics, Bolt Join Forces To Develop Anti-Cancer Candidates
Innovent's Sintilimab/Chemo Regime Shows Overall Survival Benefit In Gastric Cancer
Innovent - Eli Lilly's Sintilimab Combo Shows Sustained Survival Benefit In Lung Cancer Patients
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com