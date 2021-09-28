Innovent Biologics, UNION therapeutics Ink Licensing Pact For Inflammatory Dermatology Candidate
- Privately-held UNION therapeutics A/S and Innovent Biologics Inc's (OTC: IVBIY) subsidiary have entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement to develop and commercialize orismilast in China.
- Under the agreement terms, UNION grants Innovent an exclusive license to research, develop and commercialize orismilast in China, including participating in and recruiting Chinese patients for potential future global studies of orismilast.
- UNION will receive an upfront payment of $20 million and is entitled to receive up to $247 million in milestone payments and tiered royalties on sales of orismilast in China.
- UNION will retain global rights for orismilast outside of China.
- Orismilast has generated positive proof of concept data orally in psoriasis and topically in atopic dermatitis.
- Orismilast is a potent and selective, next-generation PDE4 inhibitor with broad anti-inflammatory properties, which was initially developed by LEO Pharma and acquired by UNION in 2020.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.