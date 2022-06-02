Intermap Secures US Government Multiple Award Schedule Prime Contract

Intermap Technologies Corp IMP ITMSF has secured a Multiple Award Schedule Contract from the General Services Administration (GSA).

What Happened: The GSA Multiple Award Schedule, also referred to as the Federal Supply Schedule, is a long-term, U.S. government-wide contract.

The U.S. government spent $39 billion through the GSA Multiple Award Schedule program.

Why It's Important: The award gives all Federal Civilian Agencies, the Department of Defense, Federal Agencies, and state and local governments the ability to purchase Intermap's services and solutions through the GSA Schedule.

"Timely 3D Geospatial data is a critical tool for government agencies to better understand their terrain environment and inform strategic and tactical decision-making. The GSA schedule significantly extends the reach and availability of Intermap's products and services," commented Patrick Blott, Intermap's Chairman, and CEO.

Price Action: IMP shares are trading higher by 2.04% at C$0.50 on TSX, and ITMSF is higher by 0.23% at $0.40 on the last check Thursday.

Photo Via Company