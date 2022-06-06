Intermap Secures Two More Contracts For Colombia's National Mapping Initiative

Intermap Technologies IMP ITMSF has secured two more contracts from the Instituto Geofráfico Agustín Codazzi (IGAC) to provide digital terrain models (DTMs) to support the Colombian government's management of natural resources.

Total contracts awarded under the Task Orders to be completed within the next 30 days exceed C$660,000.

The project area covers 38 high-priority municipalities and the area of the Paramillo and Puinawai national natural parks. The second phase contract award is 2.7x larger than the Phase 1 contract. The third phase contract was awarded simultaneously.

Also Read: Intermap Secures US Government Multiple Award Schedule Prime Contract

IGAC to use the new high-resolution DTM to support the national government's management of natural resources, especially water and forestry.

"The multipurpose cadastre program is an opportunity to solve numerous problems related to land management, and a critical planning and information tool to promote the organization, productive use and the proper governance of the nation's territory," said Patrick A. Blott, Intermap's Chairman, and CEO.

Price Action: IMP shares are trading higher by 6.12% at C$0.52 on TSX, and ITMSF is higher by 5.80% at $0.41 on the last check Monday.

Photo Via Company