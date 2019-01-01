ñol

Iren (OTC:IRDEY), Dividends

Iren issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Iren generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

0

Last Dividend

Jun 20, 2012
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
No Data

Iren Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Iren (IRDEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iren. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on July 6, 2012.

Q
What date did I need to own Iren (IRDEY) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iren (IRDEY). The last dividend payout was on July 6, 2012 and was $0.12

Q
How much per share is the next Iren (IRDEY) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Iren (IRDEY). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.12 on July 6, 2012

Q
What is the dividend yield for Iren (OTCPK:IRDEY)?
A

Iren has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Iren (IRDEY) was $0.12 and was paid out next on July 6, 2012.

