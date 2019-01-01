QQQ
Nov 22, 2021
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
IQE PLC is an international supplier of advanced materials to the semiconductor industry. Its reportable segments based on the markets include Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. The Photonics segment manufactures and sells compound semiconductor material for the photonics market, which includes applications that either transmit or sense light, both visible and infrared. The Wireless segment manufactures and sells compound semiconductor material for the wireless market, which includes radiofrequency devices that enable wireless communications. Its geographical segments are the Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA), and the Asia Pacific.

IQE Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IQE (IQEPY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IQE (OTCPK: IQEPY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IQE's (IQEPY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IQE.

Q

What is the target price for IQE (IQEPY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IQE

Q

Current Stock Price for IQE (IQEPY)?

A

The stock price for IQE (OTCPK: IQEPY) is $11.69 last updated Wed Feb 09 2022 17:33:43 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IQE (IQEPY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IQE.

Q

When is IQE (OTCPK:IQEPY) reporting earnings?

A

IQE does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IQE (IQEPY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IQE.

Q

What sector and industry does IQE (IQEPY) operate in?

A

IQE is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.