 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

IQE Appoints GlobalFoundries Executive As CEO
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 22, 2021 6:49am   Comments
Share:
IQE Appoints GlobalFoundries Executive As CEO
  • British technology firm IQE PLC (OTC: IQEPYannounced the appointment of Americo Lemos as CEO, effective January 10, 2022.
  • Lemos joins IQE from the executive team of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS), a semiconductor designer and manufacturer.
  • In 2020, Drew Nelson announced plans to step down. As previously announced, Nelson will retain an advisory and ambassadorial role for the business as a Non-Executive Director on the Board, with the title of President.
  • The appointment follows an extensive search process led by Phil Smith, interim Executive Chairman of IQE.
  • IQE makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) products. 
  • Price Action: GFS shares traded higher by 4.20% at $64.72 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (IQEPY + GFS)

Ford Teams With GlobalFoundries On Semiconductor Manufacturing Pact
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For November 9, 2021
Why Are GlobalFoundries Shares Trading Lower Today?
64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
40 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Jim Cramer Recommends Buying This Stock Following Recent IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsNews Small Cap Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com