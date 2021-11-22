IQE Appoints GlobalFoundries Executive As CEO
- British technology firm IQE PLC (OTC: IQEPY) announced the appointment of Americo Lemos as CEO, effective January 10, 2022.
- Lemos joins IQE from the executive team of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (NASDAQ: GFS), a semiconductor designer and manufacturer.
- In 2020, Drew Nelson announced plans to step down. As previously announced, Nelson will retain an advisory and ambassadorial role for the business as a Non-Executive Director on the Board, with the title of President.
- The appointment follows an extensive search process led by Phil Smith, interim Executive Chairman of IQE.
- IQE makes semiconductor wafers for chips used in Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) products.
- Price Action: GFS shares traded higher by 4.20% at $64.72 in the premarket session on the last check Monday.
