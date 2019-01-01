QQQ
FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IQDE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (ARCA: IQDE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund's (IQDE) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund.

Q

What is the target price for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IQDE) stock?

A

There is no analysis for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund

Q

Current Stock Price for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IQDE)?

A

The stock price for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (ARCA: IQDE) is $22.9505 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:18:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IQDE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 21, 2018.

Q

When is FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (ARCA:IQDE) reporting earnings?

A

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IQDE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund.

Q

What sector and industry does FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund (IQDE) operate in?

A

FlexShares International Quality Dividend Defensive Index Fund is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.