There is no Press for this Ticker
IQ-AI Ltd operates as an investment company. The principal activity of the group is the provision of convenient, cost-effective, and clinical treatments to patients in the field of medical imaging diagnostics, based on proven technologies. Its geographical segment includes Jersey and the United States of America. The company derives a majority of revenue from the United States of America. It also supplies medical technology solutions and has a strong neuroimaging product portfolio.

IQ-AI Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IQ-AI (IQAIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IQ-AI (OTCQB: IQAIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IQ-AI's (IQAIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IQ-AI.

Q

What is the target price for IQ-AI (IQAIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IQ-AI

Q

Current Stock Price for IQ-AI (IQAIF)?

A

The stock price for IQ-AI (OTCQB: IQAIF) is $0.0848 last updated Thu Oct 07 2021 13:30:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IQ-AI (IQAIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IQ-AI.

Q

When is IQ-AI (OTCQB:IQAIF) reporting earnings?

A

IQ-AI does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IQ-AI (IQAIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IQ-AI.

Q

What sector and industry does IQ-AI (IQAIF) operate in?

A

IQ-AI is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.