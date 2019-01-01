ñol

InterPrivate IV InfraTech
(NASDAQ:IPVI)
9.79
00
At close: Jun 6
9.76
-0.0300[-0.31%]
PreMarket: 4:11PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low- - -
52 Week High/Low9.64 - 10.27
Open / Close- / -
Float / Outstanding28.8M / 35.9M
Vol / Avg.- / 69.1K
Mkt Cap351.8M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price9.77
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS0.08
Total Float28.8M

InterPrivate IV InfraTech (NASDAQ:IPVI), Dividends

InterPrivate IV InfraTech issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash InterPrivate IV InfraTech generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

No Data

InterPrivate IV InfraTech Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next InterPrivate IV InfraTech (IPVI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InterPrivate IV InfraTech.

Q
What date did I need to own InterPrivate IV InfraTech (IPVI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InterPrivate IV InfraTech.

Q
How much per share is the next InterPrivate IV InfraTech (IPVI) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InterPrivate IV InfraTech.

Q
What is the dividend yield for InterPrivate IV InfraTech (NASDAQ:IPVI)?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for InterPrivate IV InfraTech.

