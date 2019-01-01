QQQ
Industrias Penoles SAB de CV is a mining group with integrated operations in smelting and refining nonferrous metals and producing chemicals. The company is one of the world's largest producers of refined silver and America's largest producer of metallic bismuth. It is one of the largest producers of refined gold and lead in Latin America, and among the largest zinc and sodium sulfate producers worldwide. The majority of Industrias Penoles' sales are made abroad, making it one of Mexico's main export companies.

Industrias Penoles Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Industrias Penoles (IPOAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Industrias Penoles (OTCPK: IPOAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Industrias Penoles's (IPOAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Industrias Penoles.

Q

What is the target price for Industrias Penoles (IPOAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Industrias Penoles

Q

Current Stock Price for Industrias Penoles (IPOAF)?

A

The stock price for Industrias Penoles (OTCPK: IPOAF) is $11.9 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Industrias Penoles (IPOAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Industrias Penoles.

Q

When is Industrias Penoles (OTCPK:IPOAF) reporting earnings?

A

Industrias Penoles does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Industrias Penoles (IPOAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Industrias Penoles.

Q

What sector and industry does Industrias Penoles (IPOAF) operate in?

A

Industrias Penoles is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.