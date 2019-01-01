QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.22 - 0.52
Mkt Cap
23.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
0
Shares
95.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sharc International Systems Inc is engaged in providing wastewater heat exchange expertise and products that serve commercial, industrial, public utilities and residential development projects objectives of reducing their carbon footprint while saving on energy costs. Some of the projects of the company are Lake Louise Inn, Wall Centre Central Park and many more. The company operates in a single operating segment namely Sales and marketing of sewage heat recovery systems.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sharc International Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sharc International (INTWF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sharc International (OTCQB: INTWF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sharc International's (INTWF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Sharc International.

Q

What is the target price for Sharc International (INTWF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Sharc International

Q

Current Stock Price for Sharc International (INTWF)?

A

The stock price for Sharc International (OTCQB: INTWF) is $0.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:32:13 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sharc International (INTWF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sharc International.

Q

When is Sharc International (OTCQB:INTWF) reporting earnings?

A

Sharc International does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Sharc International (INTWF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sharc International.

Q

What sector and industry does Sharc International (INTWF) operate in?

A

Sharc International is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.