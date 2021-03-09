 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Integrated Ventures Inks 3 Year Crypto Mining Contract With Compute North
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 09, 2021 10:16am   Comments
Share:
  • Integrated Ventures Inc (OTC: INTVconfirmed the execution of a 3-year colocation and hosting contract for cryptocurrency mining services with Compute North, an efficient data center infrastructure for investors and large-scale clients in blockchain, cryptocurrency mining, and high-performance computing, with three locations in the U.S.
  • The deal is expected to cut direct mining operational costs, maximize and enhance the hash rate and provide growth and expansion opportunities for INTV.
  • The company will start shipping the recently purchased Avalon A1246 miners from Canaan, Inc (NASDAQ: CAN) to the Compute North facilities, located in Nebraska and Texas, as of March 30.
  • The company expects to secure additional equity-based funding to purchase over 2,000 miners and involve an industry-leading consulting group to launch a new corporate and IR website over the next month.
  • The company is estimated to benefit from onsite technicians as per Integrated Ventures CEO Steve Rubakh.
  • Price action: INTV shares are up 14.9% at $0.54 on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CAN + INTV)

Analyzing Canaan's Unusual Options Activity
38 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
65 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
52 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
35 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
82 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: News Penny Stocks Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com