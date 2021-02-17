Integrated Ventures Acquires Mobile Mining Containers To Double Mining Rig Capacity
- Cryptocurrency mining company Integrated Ventures Inc (OTC: INTV) bought seven turn-key 20" mobile containers, manufactured by Digital Shovel, for the New York PetaWatt facility.
- The containers are powered by "MiniPods" capable of hosting over 500 miners with flexible solutions. They are power-efficient, cost-effective, and compatible with any power source.
- The purchase can double the number of miners and yearly revenues as per Integrated CEO Steve Rubakh.
- The company expects to place orders for over 500 miners and complete an added $1.8 million funding round as the Chinese New Year vacation gets over.
- Price action: INTV shares are up 10.7% at $0.50 on the last check Wednesday.
