Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Integrated Ventures Acquires Mobile Mining Containers To Double Mining Rig Capacity
Anusuya Lahiri , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 17, 2021 2:55pm   Comments
Share:
  • Cryptocurrency mining company Integrated Ventures Inc (OTC: INTVbought seven turn-key 20" mobile containers, manufactured by Digital Shovel, for the New York PetaWatt facility.
  • The containers are powered by "MiniPods" capable of hosting over 500 miners with flexible solutions. They are power-efficient, cost-effective, and compatible with any power source.
  • The purchase can double the number of miners and yearly revenues as per Integrated CEO Steve Rubakh.
  • The company expects to place orders for over 500 miners and complete an added $1.8 million funding round as the Chinese New Year vacation gets over.
  • Price action: INTV shares are up 10.7% at $0.50 on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INTV)

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: bitcoin miningCryptocurrency M&A News Penny Stocks Markets Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com