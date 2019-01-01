|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (ARCA: INMU) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF.
There is no analysis for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF
The stock price for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (ARCA: INMU) is $24.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:19:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF.
BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF.
BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.