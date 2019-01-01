QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (ARCA: INMU) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF's (INMU) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF.

Q

What is the target price for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) stock?

A

There is no analysis for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU)?

A

The stock price for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (ARCA: INMU) is $24.85 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:19:17 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF.

Q

When is BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (ARCA:INMU) reporting earnings?

A

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF (INMU) operate in?

A

BlackRock Intermediate Muni Income Bond ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.