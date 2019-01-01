ñol

ING Groep
(NYSE:ING)
11.185
0.135[1.22%]
At close: Jun 6
11.20
0.0150[0.13%]
After Hours: 9:29AM EDT
Day High/Low11.1 - 11.27
52 Week High/Low8.97 - 15.97
Open / Close11.18 / 11.19
Float / Outstanding- / 3.8B
Vol / Avg.5.6M / 7.8M
Mkt Cap42.1B
P/E9.55
50d Avg. Price10.18
Div / Yield0.98/8.91%
Payout Ratio43.9
EPS0.11
Total Float-

ING Groep (NYSE:ING), Dividends

ING Groep issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ING Groep generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

4.35%

Annual Dividend

$0.416

Last Dividend

May 16
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ING Groep Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ING Groep (ING) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ING Groep. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on May 25, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ING Groep (ING) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ING Groep (ING). The last dividend payout was on May 25, 2022 and was $0.21

Q
How much per share is the next ING Groep (ING) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for ING Groep (ING). The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.21 on May 25, 2022

Q
What is the dividend yield for ING Groep (NYSE:ING)?
A

ING Groep has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for ING Groep (ING) was $0.21 and was paid out next on May 25, 2022.

