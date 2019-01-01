QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
InnoCare Pharma Ltd is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its commercial drug candidate is Orelabrutinib and clinical-stage drug candidates are ICP-192, ICP-105, ICP-723, and others.

InnoCare Pharma Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy InnoCare Pharma (INCPF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of InnoCare Pharma (OTCPK: INCPF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are InnoCare Pharma's (INCPF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for InnoCare Pharma.

Q

What is the target price for InnoCare Pharma (INCPF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for InnoCare Pharma

Q

Current Stock Price for InnoCare Pharma (INCPF)?

A

The stock price for InnoCare Pharma (OTCPK: INCPF) is $3.26 last updated Wed Aug 04 2021 13:40:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does InnoCare Pharma (INCPF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for InnoCare Pharma.

Q

When is InnoCare Pharma (OTCPK:INCPF) reporting earnings?

A

InnoCare Pharma does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is InnoCare Pharma (INCPF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for InnoCare Pharma.

Q

What sector and industry does InnoCare Pharma (INCPF) operate in?

A

InnoCare Pharma is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.