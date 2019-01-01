QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
There is no Press for this Ticker
Image International Group Inc is an exploration stage company. It is focused on the acquisition of gemstone and other precious metals, along with developing its Teako property in British Columbia. The company markets the gemstones and other precious metals to the retail jewellery stores and gemstone outlets.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Image International Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Image International Group (IMGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Image International Group (OTCEM: IMGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Image International Group's (IMGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Image International Group.

Q

What is the target price for Image International Group (IMGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Image International Group

Q

Current Stock Price for Image International Group (IMGL)?

A

The stock price for Image International Group (OTCEM: IMGL) is $0.0005 last updated Mon Sep 27 2021 19:59:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Image International Group (IMGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Image International Group.

Q

When is Image International Group (OTCEM:IMGL) reporting earnings?

A

Image International Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Image International Group (IMGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Image International Group.

Q

What sector and industry does Image International Group (IMGL) operate in?

A

Image International Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.