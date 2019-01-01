iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for iMedia Brands
iMedia Brands Questions & Answers
The latest price target for iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) was reported by Craig-Hallum on May 25, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $7.00 expecting IMBI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 288.89% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for iMedia Brands (NASDAQ: IMBI) was provided by Craig-Hallum, and iMedia Brands maintained their buy rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of iMedia Brands, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for iMedia Brands was filed on May 25, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around May 25, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest iMedia Brands (IMBI) rating was a maintained with a price target of $20.00 to $7.00. The current price iMedia Brands (IMBI) is trading at is $1.80, which is out of the analyst’s predicted range.
