II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) reported its Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at 06:55 AM.
Here's what investors need to know about the announcement.
II-VI beat estimated earnings by 11.76%, reporting an EPS of $0.95 versus an estimate of $0.85.
Revenue was up $44.49 million from the same period last year.
Past Earnings Performance
Last quarter the company beat on EPS by $0.06 which was followed by a 0.15% increase in the share price the next day.
Here's a look at II-VI's past performance:
|Quarter
|Q2 2022
|Q1 2022
|Q4 2021
|Q3 2021
|EPS Estimate
|0.86
|0.83
|0.76
|0.88
|EPS Actual
|0.92
|0.87
|0.88
|0.91
|Revenue Estimate
|816.97M
|808.60M
|783.33M
|772.27M
|Revenue Actual
|806.82M
|795.11M
|808.01M
|783.23M
