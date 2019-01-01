ñol

Information Servs Gr
(NASDAQ:III)
6.36
-0.11[-1.70%]
At close: Jun 6
6.36
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
Day High/Low6.26 - 6.56
52 Week High/Low5.37 - 9.7
Open / Close6.52 / 6.36
Float / Outstanding35M / 48.1M
Vol / Avg.299.3K / 338.1K
Mkt Cap306M
P/E19.61
50d Avg. Price6.47
Div / Yield0.16/2.47%
Payout Ratio36.36
EPS0.1
Total Float35M

Information Servs Gr (NASDAQ:III), Dividends

Information Servs Gr issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash Information Servs Gr generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

2.70%

Annual Dividend

$0.16

Last Dividend

Jun 3
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

Information Servs Gr Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next Information Servs Gr (III) dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Information Servs Gr. The last dividend paid out to investors was $0.04 on June 17, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own Information Servs Gr (III) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for Information Servs Gr ($III) will be on June 17, 2022. Investors need to be owners of Information Servs Gr (III) shares by June 3, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next Information Servs Gr (III) dividend?
A

The next dividend for Information Servs Gr (III) will be on June 2, 2022 and will be $0.04

Q
What is the dividend yield for Information Servs Gr (NASDAQ:III)?
A

Information Servs Gr has no upcoming dividends reported. The last reported dividend for Information Servs Gr (III) was $0.04 and was paid out next on June 17, 2022.

