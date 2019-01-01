QQQ
Invesco High Income 2024 Target Term is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The investment objectives of the company are to provide a high level of current income and to return approximately $9.835 per share to common shareholders. The company invests in securities collateralized by loans secured by real properties and other real estate related debt securities.

Invesco High Income 2024 Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco High Income 2024 (NYSE: IHTA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Invesco High Income 2024's (IHTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco High Income 2024.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco High Income 2024

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA)?

A

The stock price for Invesco High Income 2024 (NYSE: IHTA) is $9.062 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:40:20 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 28, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Invesco High Income 2024 (NYSE:IHTA) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco High Income 2024 does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco High Income 2024.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA) operate in?

A

Invesco High Income 2024 is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.