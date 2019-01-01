IG Group Holdings PLC provides online trading services to its clients. The majority of the company's revenue stems from its derivative products, contracts for difference (CFDs). The company operates through four segments. The U.K. segment derives its revenue from financial spread bets, CFDs, binary options, and execution-only stockbroking. The Australian segment derives its revenue from CFDs and binary options. The European segment derives its revenue from CFDs, binary options, and execution-only stockbroking. The Rest of the World segment derives its revenue from the operation of a regulated futures and options exchange as well as CFDs and binary options. The company generates more than half of its revenue from the U.K., followed by Europe and Australia.