Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.5K
Div / Yield
0.59/5.37%
52 Wk
10.41 - 13
Mkt Cap
4.7B
Payout Ratio
45.22
Open
-
P/E
8.26
EPS
0
Shares
431.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 3, 2021, 7:27PM
Sector: Financials.Industry: Capital Markets
IG Group Holdings PLC provides online trading services to its clients. The majority of the company's revenue stems from its derivative products, contracts for difference (CFDs). The company operates through four segments. The U.K. segment derives its revenue from financial spread bets, CFDs, binary options, and execution-only stockbroking. The Australian segment derives its revenue from CFDs and binary options. The European segment derives its revenue from CFDs, binary options, and execution-only stockbroking. The Rest of the World segment derives its revenue from the operation of a regulated futures and options exchange as well as CFDs and binary options. The company generates more than half of its revenue from the U.K., followed by Europe and Australia.

IG Group Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IG Group Holdings (IGGHY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IG Group Holdings (OTCPK: IGGHY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IG Group Holdings's (IGGHY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IG Group Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for IG Group Holdings (IGGHY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IG Group Holdings

Q

Current Stock Price for IG Group Holdings (IGGHY)?

A

The stock price for IG Group Holdings (OTCPK: IGGHY) is $11 last updated Tue Feb 08 2022 17:41:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IG Group Holdings (IGGHY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.44 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on November 2, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 27, 2018.

Q

When is IG Group Holdings (OTCPK:IGGHY) reporting earnings?

A

IG Group Holdings does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IG Group Holdings (IGGHY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IG Group Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does IG Group Holdings (IGGHY) operate in?

A

IG Group Holdings is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.