 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 14, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
July 13, 2022 1:29pm   Comments
Share:

Fintech Header

👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • BitMEX postpones listing of a token
  • F10 will tokenize shares on the SIX
  • IG has surpassed IBKR in FX retail (NASDAQ: IBKR)
  • Wall Street gets ready for new rules
  • Tastytrade helps investors navigate (OTC: IGGHY)
  • Hidden Road securing $50M round
  • LiteFinance looks to add Asia office

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech

  • Secret Network & Axelar integrated
  • Quartr has extended its seed round
  • Arkive starts decentralized museum
  • Tink rolling out settlement accounts
  • OneCard is topping $1.4B valuation
  • ING intros ultra-wideband P2P tech (NYSE: ING)
  • SmartBank raises a $20M Series A
  • Wave fintech has laid off about 15%
  • Personetics signing neobank iBank
  • Upheaval of granting Fiinu licenses
  • Citi investing in Illuminate Financial (NYSE: C)
  • SpiderRock launches volatility tools
  • Former Coinbase exec added $30M (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Deutsche building white-label BNPL (NYSE: DB)
  • Founders Fund aims to back Pulley
  • Tymit adds TrueLayer for payments
  • Here raises $5M rental marketplace
  • Klarna is integrating with Blackhawk
  • Monneo seeks to launch BaaS APIs
  • Northern Trust is adding to platform (NASDAQ: NTRS)
  • BNP is outlining strategic ambitions (OTC: BNPQY)
  • Global Primex adds VLoad platform
  • Zeta seeks to expand its leadership (NYSE: ZETA)
  • 3AC’s Zhu et al skip a court hearing

TradeZero is the holistic trading solution for beginner and advanced traders which differentiates itself on:

  • A time- and volatility-tested gateway to market
  • $0 direct access routing and no commissions
  • Extended hours trading and real-time streams
  • Short Locates Plus tool to source, short stock
  • Commitment to customer service and learning

Learn more about TradeZero and the tools it has to offer traders of all types, here.

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • Graham Stephan – the crypto crisis
  • Seeking crypto derivative standards
  • The great doomster you don’t know
  • 4Chan scans Hunter Biden’s iCloud
  • Alt asset demand to rise nearly 46%
  • An airplane stolen, crashed by man
  • World braces for July 22 Doomsday
  • Why VIX could explode higher soon

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (C + BNPQY)

Citigroup Whale Trades Spotted
The Fed's Pickle: Whether to Raise Rates to Fight Inflation While Increasing Recession Chances
Cboe's Weekly Market Recap: July 5th to July 8th
A Strong Dollar And Looming CPI Report Appear To Be Unsettling Investors
Analyst Ratings for Citigroup
Fear And Greed Index: Markets In Fear As Recession Concerns Grow
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Fintech Penny Stocks Small Cap