Top News In Fintech And Beyond For July 14, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- BitMEX postpones listing of a token
- F10 will tokenize shares on the SIX
- IG has surpassed IBKR in FX retail (NASDAQ: IBKR)
- Wall Street gets ready for new rules
- Tastytrade helps investors navigate (OTC: IGGHY)
- Hidden Road securing $50M round
- LiteFinance looks to add Asia office
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech
- Secret Network & Axelar integrated
- Quartr has extended its seed round
- Arkive starts decentralized museum
- Tink rolling out settlement accounts
- OneCard is topping $1.4B valuation
- ING intros ultra-wideband P2P tech (NYSE: ING)
- SmartBank raises a $20M Series A
- Wave fintech has laid off about 15%
- Personetics signing neobank iBank
- Upheaval of granting Fiinu licenses
- Citi investing in Illuminate Financial (NYSE: C)
- SpiderRock launches volatility tools
- Former Coinbase exec added $30M (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Deutsche building white-label BNPL (NYSE: DB)
- Founders Fund aims to back Pulley
- Tymit adds TrueLayer for payments
- Here raises $5M rental marketplace
- Klarna is integrating with Blackhawk
- Monneo seeks to launch BaaS APIs
- Northern Trust is adding to platform (NASDAQ: NTRS)
- BNP is outlining strategic ambitions (OTC: BNPQY)
- Global Primex adds VLoad platform
- Zeta seeks to expand its leadership (NYSE: ZETA)
- 3AC’s Zhu et al skip a court hearing
