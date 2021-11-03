Fintech Focus For November 4, 2021

Quote To Start The Day: “The only impossible journey is the one you never begin.”

One Big Thing In Fintech: Money20/20’s latest in-person conference was held Oct. 24-27, 2021 at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Amidst all the recognition and networking, Benzinga had the opportunity to speak with Money20/20 president Tracey Davies, as well as chief strategy and growth officer Scarlet Sieber.

Here’s the conversation that transpired.

Source: Benzinga

Valon adding $43.9M for growth.

Voyager integrates w/Avalanche. (OTC: VYGVF)

Klarna launches new super app.

SMBX added $11.5M for growth.

WonderFi deployed more nodes.

Goldman is building token tech. (NYSE: GS)

FINOS, EDM Council partner up.

Agora secures $9M for software.

ICF to launch NFT marketplace.

Confluence adds an acquisition.

PadSplit adds $20.5M Series B.

Sandbox adds $93M in funding.

FairX’s retail futures growing up.

DriveWealth, Toss partnered up.

First Internet buys First Century.

IG Group launches Trade Ideas. (OTC: IGGHY)

FTX US hiring ex-CFTC leaders.

AscendEX announces Series B.

Payhippo added $3M in a seed.

HoneyBook adding to valuation.

Lemonade releases Car offering.

Tarabut Gateway secures $12M.

Watch Out For This: China’s central bank Governor Yi Gang says it will continue to crack down on fintech companies’ misuse of data, and unfair practices.

Source: SCMP

Market Moving Headline: Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said officials can be patient on raising interest rates -- after announcing a start to reducing their bond purchases -- but won’t flinch from action if warranted by inflation.

Source: Bloomberg