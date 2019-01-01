QQQ
IG Design Group PLC is a UK-based company that operates in a single segment of design, manufacture, and distribution of Celebrations, Craft & creative play, Stationery, Gifting, and 'Not-for-resale' consumable products. Its Celebrations products are greetings cards, gift wrap, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware. Gifting items include food & non-food gifts, photo Frames & Albums, and Calendars & Diaries. Its Craft product ranges include Ribbons and Trim, Sewing Patterns, Buttons, Needlecrafts, and Kids Craft lines. The not-For-resale category includes Paper Twist Handle Bags and Polaris. It operates in two geographical segments: DG Americas, which includes overseas operations; and DG International, which consists of the UK and associated Asian operations, Europe, and Australia.

IG Design Group Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IG Design Group (IGDFF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IG Design Group (OTCPK: IGDFF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are IG Design Group's (IGDFF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IG Design Group.

Q

What is the target price for IG Design Group (IGDFF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IG Design Group

Q

Current Stock Price for IG Design Group (IGDFF)?

A

The stock price for IG Design Group (OTCPK: IGDFF) is $1.48 last updated Mon Feb 07 2022 17:03:21 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IG Design Group (IGDFF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IG Design Group.

Q

When is IG Design Group (OTCPK:IGDFF) reporting earnings?

A

IG Design Group does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IG Design Group (IGDFF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IG Design Group.

Q

What sector and industry does IG Design Group (IGDFF) operate in?

A

IG Design Group is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.