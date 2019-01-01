IG Design Group PLC is a UK-based company that operates in a single segment of design, manufacture, and distribution of Celebrations, Craft & creative play, Stationery, Gifting, and 'Not-for-resale' consumable products. Its Celebrations products are greetings cards, gift wrap, Christmas crackers, gift bags, and partyware. Gifting items include food & non-food gifts, photo Frames & Albums, and Calendars & Diaries. Its Craft product ranges include Ribbons and Trim, Sewing Patterns, Buttons, Needlecrafts, and Kids Craft lines. The not-For-resale category includes Paper Twist Handle Bags and Polaris. It operates in two geographical segments: DG Americas, which includes overseas operations; and DG International, which consists of the UK and associated Asian operations, Europe, and Australia.