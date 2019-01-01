India Globalization Cap (AMEX:IGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
Feb 10
EPS
$-0.050
Quarterly Revenue
$142K
Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)
$142K
Earnings History
India Globalization Cap Questions & Answers
When is India Globalization Cap (AMEX:IGC) reporting earnings?
India Globalization Cap (IGC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 10, 2022 for Q3.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for India Globalization Cap (AMEX:IGC)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were India Globalization Cap’s (AMEX:IGC) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $93.4K, which beat the estimate of $0K.
