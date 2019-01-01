ñol

India Globalization Cap
(AMEX:IGC)
0.4344
-0.0006[-0.14%]
At close: Jun 6
0.445
0.0106[2.44%]
After Hours: 7:45PM EDT
Day High/Low0.43 - 0.45
52 Week High/Low0.42 - 4.65
Open / Close0.45 / 0.45
Float / Outstanding46.8M / 51.1M
Vol / Avg.210.6K / 423.1K
Mkt Cap22.2M
P/E-
50d Avg. Price0.7
Div / Yield-
Payout Ratio-
EPS-0.05
Total Float46.8M

India Globalization Cap (AMEX:IGC), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

India Globalization Cap reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Feb 10

EPS

$-0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$142K

Annual Revenue (as of Dec 31)

$142K

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of India Globalization Cap using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
No Data

India Globalization Cap Questions & Answers

Q
When is India Globalization Cap (AMEX:IGC) reporting earnings?
A

India Globalization Cap (IGC) is scheduled to report earnings on August 10, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on February 10, 2022 for Q3.

Q
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for India Globalization Cap (AMEX:IGC)?
A

The Actual EPS was $-0.03, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q
What were India Globalization Cap’s (AMEX:IGC) revenues?
A

The Actual Revenue was $93.4K, which beat the estimate of $0K.

