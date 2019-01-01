|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of IG Acquisition (NASDAQ: IGACW) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for IG Acquisition.
There is no analysis for IG Acquisition
The stock price for IG Acquisition (NASDAQ: IGACW) is $0.3256 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:49:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for IG Acquisition.
IG Acquisition does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for IG Acquisition.
IG Acquisition is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.