iFresh Shares Jump On Supply Agreement With Tmall Global
Shivani Kumaresan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 10, 2021 1:04pm   Comments
  • iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMKhas entered into a Master Product Supply Agreement with Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Private Limited (Tmall Global). The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed. 
  • The agreement establishes a cross-border trade partnership, enabling iFresh to sell American food and products to China through Tmall Global's cross-border e-commerce platform. 
  • Under the agreement terms, iFresh will bring fresh American food and products to Tmall Global, including infant formula, dried fruit, coffee, and other snacks.
  • Price Action: IFMK shares are trading higher by 38.2% at $1.19 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: Briefs why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Contracts Movers Trading Ideas

