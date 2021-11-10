iFresh Shares Jump On Supply Agreement With Tmall Global
- iFresh Inc (NASDAQ: IFMK) has entered into a Master Product Supply Agreement with Alibaba.com Singapore E-Commerce Private Limited (Tmall Global). The financial terms of the arrangement remain undisclosed.
- The agreement establishes a cross-border trade partnership, enabling iFresh to sell American food and products to China through Tmall Global's cross-border e-commerce platform.
- Under the agreement terms, iFresh will bring fresh American food and products to Tmall Global, including infant formula, dried fruit, coffee, and other snacks.
- Price Action: IFMK shares are trading higher by 38.2% at $1.19 on the last check Wednesday.
