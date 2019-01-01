QQQ
IDW Media Holdings Inc is a diversified media company with operations in publishing, television entertainment, and media distribution. Its segments include Publishing, which creates comic books, graphic novels, digital content, and games; and IDW Entertainment, which operates as a production company & studio that develops and produces content and formats for global platforms and services.

IDW Media Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IDW Media Holdings (IDW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IDW Media Holdings (AMEX: IDW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IDW Media Holdings's (IDW) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IDW Media Holdings.

Q

What is the target price for IDW Media Holdings (IDW) stock?

A

The latest price target for IDW Media Holdings (AMEX: IDW) was reported by EF Hutton on January 21, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.50 expecting IDW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 135.60% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for IDW Media Holdings (IDW)?

A

The stock price for IDW Media Holdings (AMEX: IDW) is $1.91 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:55:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IDW Media Holdings (IDW) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IDW Media Holdings.

Q

When is IDW Media Holdings (AMEX:IDW) reporting earnings?

A

IDW Media Holdings’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is IDW Media Holdings (IDW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IDW Media Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does IDW Media Holdings (IDW) operate in?

A

IDW Media Holdings is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.