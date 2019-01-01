QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/2.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.51 - 2.58
Mkt Cap
2.8M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
IDenta Corp is a detection and forensic science company. The firm, through its subsidiary, is engaged in the business of developing products to test for the presence of illegal drugs and explosives for the law enforcement agency, military, government agencies, and other organizations. Its product portfolio includes Drug testing kits, Explosive testing kits, Precursors of Drugs Test kits, portable sniffer, Bullet-hole testing kits, and others.

IDenta Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IDenta (IDTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IDenta (OTCQB: IDTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IDenta's (IDTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IDenta.

Q

What is the target price for IDenta (IDTA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IDenta

Q

Current Stock Price for IDenta (IDTA)?

A

The stock price for IDenta (OTCQB: IDTA) is $0.7 last updated Wed Feb 16 2022 19:36:08 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IDenta (IDTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IDenta.

Q

When is IDenta (OTCQB:IDTA) reporting earnings?

A

IDenta does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IDenta (IDTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IDenta.

Q

What sector and industry does IDenta (IDTA) operate in?

A

IDenta is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCQB.