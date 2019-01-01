Idaho Strategic Resources (AMEX:IDR), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

Earnings Date
May 16
EPS
$-0.040
Quarterly Revenue
$2M
Annual Revenue (as of Mar 31)
$2M
Earnings History
Analyze the earnings history of Idaho Strategic Resources using advanced sorting and filters.
Idaho Strategic Resources Questions & Answers
When is Idaho Strategic Resources (AMEX:IDR) reporting earnings?
Idaho Strategic Resources (IDR) is scheduled to report earnings on August 17, 2022. The last reported earnings were for reported on May 16, 2022 for Q1.
What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for Idaho Strategic Resources (AMEX:IDR)?
The Actual EPS was $-0.04, which missed the estimate of $0.00.
What were Idaho Strategic Resources’s (AMEX:IDR) revenues?
The Actual Revenue was $2M, which beat the estimate of $0K.
