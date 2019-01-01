IDP Education Ltd is an international student placement services company. It has a network of international student placement centers. The firm is a co-owner of international English Language Testing Systems. It offers the IELTS(International English Language Testing System) test in different test locations internationally. The company is also involved in English language teaching and runs English language schools in Vietnam and Cambodia and the operation of digital marketing and event service. Its geographical segments include Asia, Australasia, and the Rest of the World, of which the majority of the revenue comes from Asia.