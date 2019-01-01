QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/0.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.88 - 22.88
Mkt Cap
-
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
Shares
278.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
IDP Education Ltd is an international student placement services company. It has a network of international student placement centers. The firm is a co-owner of international English Language Testing Systems. It offers the IELTS(International English Language Testing System) test in different test locations internationally. The company is also involved in English language teaching and runs English language schools in Vietnam and Cambodia and the operation of digital marketing and event service. Its geographical segments include Asia, Australasia, and the Rest of the World, of which the majority of the revenue comes from Asia.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

IDP Education Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy IDP Education (IDPUF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of IDP Education (OTCPK: IDPUF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are IDP Education's (IDPUF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for IDP Education.

Q

What is the target price for IDP Education (IDPUF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for IDP Education

Q

Current Stock Price for IDP Education (IDPUF)?

A

The stock price for IDP Education (OTCPK: IDPUF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does IDP Education (IDPUF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for IDP Education.

Q

When is IDP Education (OTCPK:IDPUF) reporting earnings?

A

IDP Education does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is IDP Education (IDPUF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for IDP Education.

Q

What sector and industry does IDP Education (IDPUF) operate in?

A

IDP Education is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.