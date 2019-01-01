Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. engages in a variety of activities globally that include petroleum products, oil exploration and production, coal, and other businesses. Revenue is primarily generated through a petroleum products segment that includes processing of oil and marketing and distribution of oil and lubricants. Oil products are sold through a network of service stations, in Asian markets. Idemitsu's lubricants find a use in marine engines and other industrial applications. Through a group of subsidiaries, the company also conducts business in electronics production, liquefied petroleum gas sales, credit card services, and agricultural chemical sales.