QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/5K
Div / Yield
1.11/4.31%
52 Wk
23.08 - 27.76
Mkt Cap
7.6B
Payout Ratio
14.72
Open
-
P/E
3.62
EPS
192.48
Shares
297.3M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd. engages in a variety of activities globally that include petroleum products, oil exploration and production, coal, and other businesses. Revenue is primarily generated through a petroleum products segment that includes processing of oil and marketing and distribution of oil and lubricants. Oil products are sold through a network of service stations, in Asian markets. Idemitsu's lubricants find a use in marine engines and other industrial applications. Through a group of subsidiaries, the company also conducts business in electronics production, liquefied petroleum gas sales, credit card services, and agricultural chemical sales.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Idemitsu Kosan Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Idemitsu Kosan (OTCPK: IDKOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Idemitsu Kosan's (IDKOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Idemitsu Kosan.

Q

What is the target price for Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Idemitsu Kosan

Q

Current Stock Price for Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOF)?

A

The stock price for Idemitsu Kosan (OTCPK: IDKOF) is $25.65 last updated Tue Dec 14 2021 15:56:19 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Idemitsu Kosan.

Q

When is Idemitsu Kosan (OTCPK:IDKOF) reporting earnings?

A

Idemitsu Kosan does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Idemitsu Kosan.

Q

What sector and industry does Idemitsu Kosan (IDKOF) operate in?

A

Idemitsu Kosan is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.