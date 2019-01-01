ñol

SeaStar Medical Holding Corp
(NASDAQ:ICU)
$3.65
-0.1097[-2.92%]
At close: Jan 5
$3.63
-0.0200[-0.55%]
After Hours: 7:08PM EDT
Day Range3.620 - 3.90052 Wk Range3.530 - 12.200Open / Close3.900 / 3.650Float / Outstanding- / 12.700M
Vol / Avg.8.059K / 326.202KMkt Cap46.354MP/E-50d Avg. Price5.100
Div / Yield (Forward)- / -%Payout Ratio-Total Float-EPS-0.341

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Earnings Estimates, EPS, and Revenue

SeaStar Medical Holding reports earnings on a quarterly basis. These quarterly earnings reports give investors a glimpse into financial results from a company for a 3 month period. Earnings reports almost always include EPS and Revenue results.

Earnings Date

Nov 14

EPS

$-0.050

Quarterly Revenue

$0K

Annual Revenue (as of Jun 30)

Earnings History

Analyze the earnings history of SeaStar Medical Holding using advanced sorting and filters.

Date
time
Quarter
Prior EPS
Est EPS
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Prior Rev
Est Rev
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Get Alert
Q

When is SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU) reporting earnings?

A

SeaStar Medical Holding (ICU) is scheduled to report earnings on February 15, 2023. The last reported earnings were for reported on November 14, 2022 for Q3.

Q

What were the latest earnings per share (EPS) for SeaStar Medical Holding (NASDAQ:ICU)?

A

The Actual EPS was $-0.05, which missed the estimate of $0.00.

Q

What were SeaStar Medical Holding’s (NASDAQ:ICU) revenues?

A

The Actual Revenue was $0K, which hit the estimate of $0K.

Browse earnings estimates, EPS, and revenue on all stocks.

