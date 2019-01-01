SeaStar Medical Holding Corp
(NASDAQ:ICU)
$0.5205
-0.0226[-4.16%]
At close: Jul 18
$0.538
0.0175[3.36%]
After Hours: 6:08PM EDT
Open0.550Close0.521
Vol / Avg.159.825K / 688.410KMkt Cap6.999M
Day Range0.520 - 0.56052 Wk Range0.422 - 12.000

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SeaStar Medical Holding gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SeaStar Medical Holding's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

81.3K

Short Interest %

2.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SeaStar Medical Holding gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SeaStar Medical Holding's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

81.3K

Short Interest %

2.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SeaStar Medical Holding gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SeaStar Medical Holding's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

81.3K

Short Interest %

2.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SeaStar Medical Holding gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SeaStar Medical Holding's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

81.3K

Short Interest %

2.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SeaStar Medical Holding gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SeaStar Medical Holding's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

81.3K

Short Interest %

2.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SeaStar Medical Holding gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SeaStar Medical Holding's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

81.3K

Short Interest %

2.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SeaStar Medical Holding gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SeaStar Medical Holding's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

81.3K

Short Interest %

2.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SeaStar Medical Holding gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SeaStar Medical Holding's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

81.3K

Short Interest %

2.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

SeaStar Medical Holding Stock (NASDAQ:ICU), Short Interest Report

Short interest for SeaStar Medical Holding gives investors a sense of the degree to which investors are betting on the decline of SeaStar Medical Holding's stock. Short interest data is updated every two weeks.

Short Interest

81.3K

Short Interest %

2.37%

Days to Cover

1
Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

Looking for the most shorted stocks?

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2023 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved