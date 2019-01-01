QQQ
Rolling Optics Holding AB is engaged in the business of supplying micro optical security materials and anti-counterfeit solutions for brand protection. The company operates in two areas - Brand Security, which protects companies and brands from counterfeits and High Security, which includes bank notes, ID cards and passports.

Rolling Optics Holding Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Rolling Optics Holding (ICTAF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Rolling Optics Holding (OTCEM: ICTAF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Rolling Optics Holding's (ICTAF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Rolling Optics Holding.

Q

What is the target price for Rolling Optics Holding (ICTAF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Rolling Optics Holding

Q

Current Stock Price for Rolling Optics Holding (ICTAF)?

A

The stock price for Rolling Optics Holding (OTCEM: ICTAF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Rolling Optics Holding (ICTAF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Rolling Optics Holding.

Q

When is Rolling Optics Holding (OTCEM:ICTAF) reporting earnings?

A

Rolling Optics Holding does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Rolling Optics Holding (ICTAF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Rolling Optics Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Rolling Optics Holding (ICTAF) operate in?

A

Rolling Optics Holding is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.