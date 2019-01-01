QQQ
Icom Inc manufactures and sells telecommunications equipment. The company's product portfolio consists of land mobile radio, amateur radio, marine radio, navigation products, aviation radio and communications receivers. It operates in four segments Japan, North America including the United States and Canada, Europe including Germany and Spain, and Asia & Oceania including Australia, Taiwan, and China. The majority of the revenues are derived from the sale of telecommunications equipment in Japan.

Icom Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Icom (ICOIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Icom (OTCPK: ICOIF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Icom's (ICOIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Icom.

Q

What is the target price for Icom (ICOIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Icom

Q

Current Stock Price for Icom (ICOIF)?

A

The stock price for Icom (OTCPK: ICOIF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Icom (ICOIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Icom.

Q

When is Icom (OTCPK:ICOIF) reporting earnings?

A

Icom does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Icom (ICOIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Icom.

Q

What sector and industry does Icom (ICOIF) operate in?

A

Icom is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.