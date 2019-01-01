Ichigo Inc is a Japanese real estate owner and operator, and clean energy producer. It manages several real estate investment trusts and operates solar plants across Japan. REIT opportunities include midsize hotel and office properties. Revenue is generated through fees via the management of the Ichigo REIT and private funds, and other fee-generating real estate services related to sourcing, financing, operation, property management, facility management, and disposition of real estate assets. Additional income is generated through the sale of properties and rental income. Clean Energy services involve the production of mega solar power.