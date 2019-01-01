QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/8.9K
Div / Yield
0.06/2.57%
52 Wk
2.45 - 3.21
Mkt Cap
1.2B
Payout Ratio
120.27
Open
-
P/E
49.47
EPS
0.51
Shares
467.9M
Outstanding
Ichigo Inc is a Japanese real estate owner and operator, and clean energy producer. It manages several real estate investment trusts and operates solar plants across Japan. REIT opportunities include midsize hotel and office properties. Revenue is generated through fees via the management of the Ichigo REIT and private funds, and other fee-generating real estate services related to sourcing, financing, operation, property management, facility management, and disposition of real estate assets. Additional income is generated through the sale of properties and rental income. Clean Energy services involve the production of mega solar power.

Ichigo Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Ichigo (ICHIF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Ichigo (OTCPK: ICHIF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Ichigo's (ICHIF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Ichigo.

Q

What is the target price for Ichigo (ICHIF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Ichigo

Q

Current Stock Price for Ichigo (ICHIF)?

A

The stock price for Ichigo (OTCPK: ICHIF) is $2.5012 last updated Today at 8:48:19 PM.

Q

Does Ichigo (ICHIF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Ichigo.

Q

When is Ichigo (OTCPK:ICHIF) reporting earnings?

A

Ichigo does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Ichigo (ICHIF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Ichigo.

Q

What sector and industry does Ichigo (ICHIF) operate in?

A

Ichigo is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.