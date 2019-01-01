QQQ
Sector: Materials.Industry: Chemicals
Image Chain Group Ltd Inc is seeking to develop business in healthy Halal food.

Image Chain Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Image Chain Gr (ICGL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Image Chain Gr (OTCPK: ICGL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Image Chain Gr's (ICGL) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Image Chain Gr.

Q

What is the target price for Image Chain Gr (ICGL) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Image Chain Gr

Q

Current Stock Price for Image Chain Gr (ICGL)?

A

The stock price for Image Chain Gr (OTCPK: ICGL) is $0.101 last updated Mon May 13 2019 16:12:25 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Image Chain Gr (ICGL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Image Chain Gr.

Q

When is Image Chain Gr (OTCPK:ICGL) reporting earnings?

A

Image Chain Gr does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Image Chain Gr (ICGL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Image Chain Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Image Chain Gr (ICGL) operate in?

A

Image Chain Gr is in the Materials sector and Chemicals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.