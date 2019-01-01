ñol

ICF International
(NASDAQ:ICFI)
102.32
0.38[0.37%]
At close: Jun 6
102.32
00
After Hours: 4:00PM EDT
15 minutes delayed
Day High/Low101.81 - 103.48
52 Week High/Low84.68 - 108.23
Open / Close102.1 / 102.32
Float / Outstanding18.3M / 18.8M
Vol / Avg.81.9K / 90.1K
Mkt Cap1.9B
P/E27.55
50d Avg. Price97.43
Div / Yield0.56/0.55%
Payout Ratio15.14
EPS0.95
Total Float18.3M

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI), Dividends

ICF International issues dividends to shareholders from excess cash ICF International generates. Most companies pay dividends on a quarterly basis, but dividends may also be paid monthly, annually or at irregular intervals.

Dividend Yield

0.63%

Annual Dividend

$0.56

Last Dividend

Mar 25

Next Dividend

Jun 9
Ex-Date
Payments per year
Dividend
Yield
Announced
Record
Payable
Get Alert
No Data

ICF International Questions & Answers

Q
When is the next ICF International (ICFI) dividend?
A

Target’s next dividend was announced on May 4, 2022 and will have an ex-dividend date of June 9, 2022.

Q
What date did I need to own ICF International (ICFI) stock to get the latest dividend?
A

The next dividend payout for ICF International ($ICFI) will be on July 14, 2022. Investors need to be owners of ICF International (ICFI) shares by June 10, 2022

Q
How much per share is the next ICF International (ICFI) dividend?
A

The next dividend for ICF International (ICFI) will be on June 9, 2022 and will be $0.14

Q
What is the dividend yield for ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI)?
A

The most current yield for ICF International (ICFI) is 0.58% and is payable next on July 14, 2022

