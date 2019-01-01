QQQ
Range
8.09 - 8.18
Vol / Avg.
81.5K/89.4K
Div / Yield
0.6/7.40%
52 Wk
8.09 - 10.44
Mkt Cap
189.5M
Payout Ratio
33.54
Open
8.15
P/E
4.95
EPS
0
Shares
23.4M
Outstanding
New America High Income Fund Inc is a diversified, closed?end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide high current income while seeking to preserve stockholder's capital by investing in a diversified portfolio of high-yield fixed-income securities. The fund invests primarily in fixed maturity corporate debt securities that are rated less than investment grade. Its portfolio of investment consists of investment in different sectors such as energy, financial, cable operators, healthcare, and others.

New America High Income Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy New America High Income (HYB) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of New America High Income (NYSE: HYB) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are New America High Income's (HYB) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for New America High Income.

Q

What is the target price for New America High Income (HYB) stock?

A

There is no analysis for New America High Income

Q

Current Stock Price for New America High Income (HYB)?

A

The stock price for New America High Income (NYSE: HYB) is $8.11 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:54 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does New America High Income (HYB) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.13 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on December 30, 2021.

Q

When is New America High Income (NYSE:HYB) reporting earnings?

A

New America High Income does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is New America High Income (HYB) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for New America High Income.

Q

What sector and industry does New America High Income (HYB) operate in?

A

New America High Income is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.