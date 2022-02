SK Hynix is a semiconductor supplier with around 70-75% of its revenue from DRAM and 20-25% of its revenue from NAND flash. SK Hynix is the second-largest DRAM supplier globally with approximately 29% market share and the fifth-largest NAND supplier globally with approximately 10% market share. SK Telecom, the largest telecom carrier in South Korea, became the largest shareholder in 2012 and currently holds 20% of SK Hynix's shares.