Heiwa Real Estate Co Ltd is primarily engaged in the leasing and development of real estate properties. The company's operates three reporting segments. The leasing business consists of ownership, leasing, management, and operation of stock exchanges, offices, commercial facilities, housing, conference venues, restaurants, and others. The real estate solutions segment consists of the development, operation and management of income property; the development and sale of houses; and the brokerage of real estate. The other businesses segment manages and renovates buildings and also operates an insurance agency and a private nursing-home business.