Heiwa Real Estate Co Ltd is primarily engaged in the leasing and development of real estate properties. The company's operates three reporting segments. The leasing business consists of ownership, leasing, management, and operation of stock exchanges, offices, commercial facilities, housing, conference venues, restaurants, and others. The real estate solutions segment consists of the development, operation and management of income property; the development and sale of houses; and the brokerage of real estate. The other businesses segment manages and renovates buildings and also operates an insurance agency and a private nursing-home business.

Heiwa Real Estate Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Heiwa Real Estate (HWARF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Heiwa Real Estate (OTCPK: HWARF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Heiwa Real Estate's (HWARF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Heiwa Real Estate.

Q

What is the target price for Heiwa Real Estate (HWARF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Heiwa Real Estate

Q

Current Stock Price for Heiwa Real Estate (HWARF)?

A

The stock price for Heiwa Real Estate (OTCPK: HWARF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Heiwa Real Estate (HWARF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Heiwa Real Estate.

Q

When is Heiwa Real Estate (OTCPK:HWARF) reporting earnings?

A

Heiwa Real Estate does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Heiwa Real Estate (HWARF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Heiwa Real Estate.

Q

What sector and industry does Heiwa Real Estate (HWARF) operate in?

A

Heiwa Real Estate is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.