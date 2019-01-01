QQQ
Hannover Re is a German-based reinsurance company with a strong reputation in writing specialist lines of reinsurance and also a low-cost operating model. The business and its management team are highly disciplined, rarely ever making an acquisition and favouring a strategy of specials over a commitment to a buyback when looking to return excess capital to shareholders. We also find the business to be innovative in finding alternative and unearthed profit sources.

Hannover Rueck Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hannover Rueck (HVRRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hannover Rueck (OTCPK: HVRRF) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Hannover Rueck's (HVRRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hannover Rueck.

Q

What is the target price for Hannover Rueck (HVRRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hannover Rueck

Q

Current Stock Price for Hannover Rueck (HVRRF)?

A

The stock price for Hannover Rueck (OTCPK: HVRRF) is $193.7 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 18:34:51 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hannover Rueck (HVRRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hannover Rueck.

Q

When is Hannover Rueck (OTCPK:HVRRF) reporting earnings?

A

Hannover Rueck does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hannover Rueck (HVRRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hannover Rueck.

Q

What sector and industry does Hannover Rueck (HVRRF) operate in?

A

Hannover Rueck is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.