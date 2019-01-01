QQQ
Sector: Communication Services.Industry: Interactive Media & Services
HUTN Inc is a non-operating holding company engages in the provision of B2C internet services. It sells and distribute their products and services to consumers through the internet and generates revenue from the subscription services.

HUTN Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy HUTN (HUTN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of HUTN (OTCEM: HUTN) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are HUTN's (HUTN) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for HUTN.

Q

What is the target price for HUTN (HUTN) stock?

A

There is no analysis for HUTN

Q

Current Stock Price for HUTN (HUTN)?

A

The stock price for HUTN (OTCEM: HUTN) is $0.001 last updated Wed Jan 12 2022 15:45:05 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does HUTN (HUTN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for HUTN.

Q

When is HUTN (OTCEM:HUTN) reporting earnings?

A

HUTN does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is HUTN (HUTN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for HUTN.

Q

What sector and industry does HUTN (HUTN) operate in?

A

HUTN is in the Communication Services sector and Interactive Media & Services industry. They are listed on the OTCEM.