Sector: Utilities.Industry: Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers
Hub Power Co Ltd is a part of the energy sector in Pakistan. It is the independent power producers that supplies reliable and uninterrupted electricity to the National grid. The company operates through two segments, which are Power Generation and Operation and Maintenance. Most of its revenue is secured through the Power Generation segment, which deals with the generation of power.

Hub Power Co Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hub Power Co (HUPOF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hub Power Co (OTCPK: HUPOF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hub Power Co's (HUPOF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hub Power Co.

Q

What is the target price for Hub Power Co (HUPOF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hub Power Co

Q

Current Stock Price for Hub Power Co (HUPOF)?

A

The stock price for Hub Power Co (OTCPK: HUPOF) is $ last updated Thu Jan 01 1970 00:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hub Power Co (HUPOF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hub Power Co.

Q

When is Hub Power Co (OTCPK:HUPOF) reporting earnings?

A

Hub Power Co does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hub Power Co (HUPOF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hub Power Co.

Q

What sector and industry does Hub Power Co (HUPOF) operate in?

A

Hub Power Co is in the Utilities sector and Independent Power and Renewable Electricity Producers industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.