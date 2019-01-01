Hutchison Port Holdings Trust invests in, develops, operates, and manages deep-water container ports. The company invests in other assets including river ports and provides additional port services such as freight forwarding and warehousing. The company derives revenue through the port and related services, transportation and logistics solutions, management and service fee income, and system development and support fees. The port and related services account for the vast majority of revenue. Hutchison Port Holdings operates in both Hong Kong and Mainland China and derives the majority of revenue from Mainland China.