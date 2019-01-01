QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/166.7K
Div / Yield
0.03/5.27%
52 Wk
0.33 - 0.71
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.38
Shares
15.7B
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
As one of China's largest independent power producers, Huaneng Power International develops, constructs, and operates power plants in 26 Chinese provinces, as well as a wholly owned power company in Singapore. Total attributable installed generation capacity in 2020 was 98 gigawatts. Approximately 83% of Huaneng's installed capacity runs on thermal coal, with the remainder running on hydro, wind, and natural gas. The Chinese government owns approximately 46% of outstanding shares.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Huaneng Power Intl Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Huaneng Power Intl (HUNGF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Huaneng Power Intl (OTCPK: HUNGF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Huaneng Power Intl's (HUNGF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Huaneng Power Intl.

Q

What is the target price for Huaneng Power Intl (HUNGF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Huaneng Power Intl

Q

Current Stock Price for Huaneng Power Intl (HUNGF)?

A

The stock price for Huaneng Power Intl (OTCPK: HUNGF) is $0.5243 last updated Fri Jan 14 2022 15:15:18 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Huaneng Power Intl (HUNGF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Huaneng Power Intl.

Q

When is Huaneng Power Intl (OTCPK:HUNGF) reporting earnings?

A

Huaneng Power Intl does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Huaneng Power Intl (HUNGF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Huaneng Power Intl.

Q

What sector and industry does Huaneng Power Intl (HUNGF) operate in?

A

Huaneng Power Intl is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.