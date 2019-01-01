QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/-
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.5 - 0.7
Mkt Cap
669.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-1.13
Shares
957M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Pharmaceuticals

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Hua Medicine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hua Medicine (HUMDF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hua Medicine (OTCPK: HUMDF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hua Medicine's (HUMDF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hua Medicine.

Q

What is the target price for Hua Medicine (HUMDF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hua Medicine

Q

Current Stock Price for Hua Medicine (HUMDF)?

A

The stock price for Hua Medicine (OTCPK: HUMDF) is $0.7 last updated Wed Mar 17 2021 14:39:50 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hua Medicine (HUMDF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hua Medicine.

Q

When is Hua Medicine (OTCPK:HUMDF) reporting earnings?

A

Hua Medicine does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hua Medicine (HUMDF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hua Medicine.

Q

What sector and industry does Hua Medicine (HUMDF) operate in?

A

Hua Medicine is in the Health Care sector and Pharmaceuticals industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.