Range
0.05 - 0.05
Vol / Avg.
15K/34.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.04 - 0.22
Mkt Cap
9.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
0.05
P/E
-
EPS
-0.01
Shares
178.4M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Hudson Resources Inc is a Canada based company. The firm is in the business for, developing, and mining mineral resources located in Greenland and is focused on its wholly owned Nukittooq niobium/tantalum project and its Sarfartoq Rare Earth Element (REE) projects and continues to support production from the White Mountain Project, located on its Naajat anorthosite mineral license holding.

Analyst Ratings

Hudson Resources Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hudson Resources (HUDRF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hudson Resources (OTCPK: HUDRF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hudson Resources's (HUDRF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hudson Resources.

Q

What is the target price for Hudson Resources (HUDRF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hudson Resources

Q

Current Stock Price for Hudson Resources (HUDRF)?

A

The stock price for Hudson Resources (OTCPK: HUDRF) is $0.0508 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 14:42:46 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hudson Resources (HUDRF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Hudson Resources.

Q

When is Hudson Resources (OTCPK:HUDRF) reporting earnings?

A

Hudson Resources does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Hudson Resources (HUDRF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hudson Resources.

Q

What sector and industry does Hudson Resources (HUDRF) operate in?

A

Hudson Resources is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.